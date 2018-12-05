Pic story: disabled couple live self-reliant life in China's Inner Mongolia

Liu Hai carries his daughter home after school in Kouhezi Town, Kulun Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2018. Liu Hai, a retired soldier who lost his arms at a work accident in 1997, and Li Meiwen, who lost her legs when she was 13 years old, have been in marriage for 11 years through mutual help in life. After getting to know Li Meiwen on TV in 2007, Liu Hai contacted with her. Two months later, Li went to Inner Mongolia for the first time. Although receiving help from relatives and friends, the couple still try to live on themselves, who want to set an example for their daughter to be self-reliant. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Li Meiwen helps Liu Hai to wash his hairs at home in Kouhezi Town, Kulun Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 27, 2018.

A sister of Liu Hai (1st L) visits Liu's home in Kouhezi Town, Kulun Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 23, 2018.

Li Meiwen feeds chickens at home in Kouhezi Town, Kulun Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 1, 2018.

The family of Liu Hai pose for a photo at home in Kouhezi Town, Kulun Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2018.

Liu Hai (L) prepares to dry clothes cleaned by his wife Li Meiwen at home in Kouhezi Town, Kulun Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 1, 2018.

Li Meiwen (front) prepares for dinner at home in Kouhezi Town, Kulun Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2018.

Liu Hai (L) and his wife dig carrots in courtyard at home in Kouhezi Town, Kulun Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 26, 2018.