S.Korea, DPRK in talks to set schedule for joint road inspection: Seoul

South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) were currently in talks to set schedule for a joint road inspection to modernize and connect roads across the inter-Korean border, Seoul's unification ministry said on Wednesday.
Baik Tae-hyun, the unification ministry spokesman, told a press briefing that South Korea was still in consultations with the DPRK through the exchange of letters about the joint road survey schedule.
The two sides jointly conducted a field inspection of the western road along the Korean Peninsula
from Kaesong, a DPRK's border town, to the DPRK's capital Pyongyang in August as agreed upon at the working-level talks in June.
However, the joint survey of the eastern road from Goseong in South Korea to Wonsan in the DPRK had yet to be launched.
The two Koreas recently launched an 18-day joint inspection of rail lines along the western and eastern peninsula.
Under the Panmunjom Declaration, which South Korean President Moon Jae-in
and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un signed after their first summit in April at the truce village of Panmunjom, the two leaders agreed to modernize and connect rail and road systems across the border.
The spokesman said that South Korea has been preparing to implement the inter-Korean agreements.