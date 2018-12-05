Myanmar earns 260 mln USD from cattle export in 12 months

Myanmar has earned 260 million US dollars from export of over 200,000 cattle since the announcement of permitting live cattle export a year ago, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Wednesday.



From December 2017 to Nov. 16 this year, the country exported a total of 28,000 buffaloes and 186,000 bulls.



The exported cattle are above five years old with vaccination certificates, health certificates and farming registration certificates.



According to the 2018 cattle census, there are a total of 11.5 million cattle in the country.

