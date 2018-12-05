Fresh 6.6-magnitude earthquake hits waters off New Caledonia

An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter Scale has struck in waters 192 km east-southeast of Tadine, New Caledonia in South Pacific on Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey.



The earthquake which occurred at 06:43:04 GMT was initially determined to be at 22.050 degrees south latitude and 169.688 degrees east longitude at a depth of 10 km.



The tremor came just hours after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake also struck the region close to the Loyalty Islands, part of New Caledonia.

