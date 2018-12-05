China launches strong financial support for firms to keep stable employment

The State Council, China's cabinet, said on Wednesday that the government is to prioritize steady employment and will offer more financial support to businesses and intensive training courses for workers amid increasing downward pressure of the economy.



For firms who are in financial strains yet refuse to lay off their employees, the government will return 50 percent of the unemployment insurance fees the firms handed in in the previous year, the State Council said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.



Firms that are experiencing temporary cash flow problem, and those which have good future prospects will be able to get more refunds from the government, reads the statement.



The national guarantee fund will offer guarantee for small businesses when it comes to securing bank loans, the government said, in a bid to guide more financial resources to support job creation in the real economy.



China set up the national guarantee fund to encourage more lending to small firms and farmers in September with initial funding of more than 60 billion yuan ($8.73 billion), backed by the central government with support from the country's financial institutions.



According to the statement, business start-ups will also be in line for more support as a way to boost employment. Individuals can apply for a guaranteed loan of up to 150,000 yuan, and micro and small start-ups can apply for a loan of up to 3 million yuan.



Needy unemployed people will be provided with allowances or relief on a temporary basis, or be covered by the national subsistence allowance scheme.