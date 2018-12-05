Handmade vermicelli enters season of sales

A farmer dries vermicelli in Chenma Village of Zheqiao Town in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Dec. 4, 2018. The handmade vermicelli, traditional food of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, has entered its season of sales. Local people were busy making and drying vermicelli to cope with market demand. (Xinhua/Shi Youdong)

