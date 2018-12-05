Learning Chinese

Chat attack

Soaking wet



湿漉漉



(shī lùlù )

A: Why have you put so many plastic bowls out on the balcony?



你怎么在阳台放这么多塑料盆啊？



(nǐ zěnme zài yánɡtái fànɡ zhème duō sùliào pén a? )

B: Didn't you notice that I've hung out clothes to dry? I put the plastic bowls there to collect the water dropping off the wet clothes.



你没有注意到我在上面有晾衣服吗？我放塑料盆在下面是为了接湿衣服上滴下来的水啊。



(nǐ méiyǒu zhùyì dào wǒ zài shànɡmiàn yǒuliànɡ yīfu ma? wǒ fànɡ sùliào pén zài xiàmiàn shì wèi le jiē shī yīfu shànɡ dī xiàlái de shuǐ a.)

A: Why didn't you use the washing machine?



你怎么没有用洗衣机啊？



(nǐ zěnme méiyǒu yònɡ xǐyī jī a?)

B: Because the washing machine is broken so that the spin cycle doesn't work. Each time I end up taking out soaking wet clothes. I don't even want to talk about it, it's so annoying.



还不是洗衣机坏掉了,脱水功能不能用了,每次拿出湿漉漉的衣服,别提多难受啦。



(hái búshi xǐyī jī huài diào le, tuōshuǐ ɡōnɡnénɡ bùnénɡ yònɡ le, měicì ná chū shī lùlù de yīfu, bié tí duō nánshòu la.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









