Happy birthday:



Don't be too quick to follow the latest fad. While you may want to be fashionable, you don't want to waste money on a trend that everyone will forget about in a month or so. The best way to make an impression on others is to just find your own style. Your lucky numbers: 1, 5, 9, 10, 14.



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



An unexpected but pleasant surprise will end up making your day today. Your social luck is on the rise. This evening will be a great time to get out of the house and meet new people. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Do not hesitate to strive to maintain the lifestyle you want. There is nothing wrong with spending money on expensive things if you are willing to put in the effort to earn it. The color red will act as a warning sign today. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Although things may get extremely frustrating today, do not let your emotions cloud your judgement. Even though you may be right, pushing your opinion on those who aren't willing to listen will just lead to unnecessary trouble. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Persistence will be the key to success. By knowing your limitations and steadily working toward your goals you will be able to come out on top when all is said and done. Remember: Slow and steady wins the race. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Two heads will be better than one. You will need to find a way to work with others if you want to accomplish your goals today. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



A solid investment plan will go a long way toward securing long-term financial security. Go out of your way today to show your partner how much you care. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



There is no point attempting to please everyone today. Although you can go ahead and try, in the end you will have to join a side. Engaging in activities that you find mentally stimulating will lead to a creative breakthrough. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



If you start to take on too many responsibilities at work, it may start to impact your home life. Although your career is important, so is finding time to spend with family. Lady Luck will favor the bold. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Although your subjective feelings are important, any decisions you make today should be supported by facts, figures and experience. Pay close attention when in public spaces today. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You will have to put in a lot of time and effort to make due on some promises you have made. This will all be worth it though. Living up to your word will help send the message that you can be depended on no matter what happens. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Disagreements may arise if you are not willing to compromise at least a little bit. You will have to give in order to receive today. A romantic encounter may get your heart beating. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Consider ways you can fine-tune things at work to help you get things done more effectively. Money matters will prove troublesome. Make sure you stick to your budget. ✭✭✭