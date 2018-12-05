'Guardian Angel: The Protector' comes to streaming platform iQiyi

Streaming drama Guardian Angel: The Protector, a co-production from Chinese streaming site iQiyi and Hong Kong's Shaw Brothers will hit the streaming site since Thursday.



Starring Hong Kong actors Michael Miu and Bosco Wong and Taiwan actress Annie Lau, the show marks the first time a Chinese mainland drama has delved into the workings of the insurance industry.



With a Hong Kong director and scriptwriter, the drama sticks to a classic Hong Kong-style of storytelling and structure to tell different cases that Zhang Dong (Miu) and his good friend Bai Tianming (Wong) run into after they start an insurance claim company called Guardian Angel.





