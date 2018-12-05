Crossword

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Wonderland VIP

  6 Abound

 10 Spain's El ___

 13 Mr., in Tijuana

 14 "Come ___ the light"

 15 River of Ireland

 16 Mr., Mr. and Mrs.?

 19 Common English assignment

 20 Emulates Rory McIlroy

 21 Hockey legend Bobby

 23 Knitting term

 26 Quavering effect in music

 27 Adjust one's shoelace

 30 TV's Zahn

 32 On the ___ (sneakily)

 33 Scarab

 35 Tow truck's target

 37 Whose Lucy's building was

 41 Date night option

 42 Embark, as on a journey

 44 Org. with many specialists

 47 Kidney-related

 49 Seals the fate of

 50 Marshmallowy drink

 52 Skin-cream additive

 54 Offering of appeasement

 55 All gunked up

 57 Faux pas

 60 Whose Shakespeare tale was tragic?

 65 Product box listings

 66 Poet Angelou

 67 Christie and Karenina

 68 Hallow part?

 69 Flower supporter

 70 Pie part

DOWN

  1 Silvery-gray shade

  2 Romanian coin

  3 Newspaper employee

  4 Some picnic leftovers

  5 Timeline divisions

  6 Get ready for company

  7 Nine penny's four

  8 Traveling guesstimate

  9 ___ Blanc

 10 Dire situation

 11 How some pay balances

 12 Profoundly

 15 Large pitcher

 17 20 winks

 18 Set apart

 21 Sun or globe, e.g.

 22 Coral ___

 24 Injustice inducer

 25 Fly on a hook

 28 Part of a checklist

 29 Bygone Cadillac

31 Restricts? No, U-turn

 34 Thing on the house

 36 2018 diet type

 38 Jazz legend Simone

 39 Unresolved thing

 40 Super large wrestler

 43 Fl. oz.'s 6

 44 Earn, as interest

 45 Oozing gloom

 46 Astuteness

 48 Backup

 51 Poems of tribute

 53 Mer fill

 56 Thanksgiving sides

 58 Diamond problem

 59 Like a tough-to-see line

 61 "King" Cole

 62 Color changer

 63 Kids game cry

 64 NNW turnabout

Solution



 

