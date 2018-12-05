Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Wonderland VIP
6 Abound
10 Spain's El ___
13 Mr., in Tijuana
14 "Come ___ the light"
15 River of Ireland
16 Mr., Mr. and Mrs.?
19 Common English assignment
20 Emulates Rory McIlroy
21 Hockey legend Bobby
23 Knitting term
26 Quavering effect in music
27 Adjust one's shoelace
30 TV's Zahn
32 On the ___ (sneakily)
33 Scarab
35 Tow truck's target
37 Whose Lucy's building was
41 Date night option
42 Embark, as on a journey
44 Org. with many specialists
47 Kidney-related
49 Seals the fate of
50 Marshmallowy drink
52 Skin-cream additive
54 Offering of appeasement
55 All gunked up
57 Faux pas
60 Whose Shakespeare tale was tragic?
65 Product box listings
66 Poet Angelou
67 Christie and Karenina
68 Hallow part?
69 Flower supporter
70 Pie partDOWN
1 Silvery-gray shade
2 Romanian coin
3 Newspaper employee
4 Some picnic leftovers
5 Timeline divisions
6 Get ready for company
7 Nine penny's four
8 Traveling guesstimate
9 ___ Blanc
10 Dire situation
11 How some pay balances
12 Profoundly
15 Large pitcher
17 20 winks
18 Set apart
21 Sun or globe, e.g.
22 Coral ___
24 Injustice inducer
25 Fly on a hook
28 Part of a checklist
29 Bygone Cadillac
31 Restricts? No, U-turn
34 Thing on the house
36 2018 diet type
38 Jazz legend Simone
39 Unresolved thing
40 Super large wrestler
43 Fl. oz.'s 6
44 Earn, as interest
45 Oozing gloom
46 Astuteness
48 Backup
51 Poems of tribute
53 Mer fill
56 Thanksgiving sides
58 Diamond problem
59 Like a tough-to-see line
61 "King" Cole
62 Color changer
63 Kids game cry
64 NNW turnabout
Solution