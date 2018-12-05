Courtyard Shenzhen Bay holds opening ceremony

Courtyard Shenzhen Bay in Nanshan district, Shenzhen Photo: Courtesy of Courtyard Shenzhen Bay

Marriott International Group announced that Courtyard Shenzhen Bay opened on November 29. It owns 238 guest rooms and is invested in and built by Shenzhen Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. Aiming at providing unique travel experiences for entrepreneurs and travelers, it provides another important aspect of the Courtyard by Marriott in Shenzhen.The hotel occupies a great location in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and a core area of the Shenzhen Bay Super Headquarters Base, a newly developing area in Nanshan district, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. The Shenzhen Bay Super Headquarters Base is the center of compound functions that mainly develops an innovative economy with modern industry. It has attracted the Fortune Global 500 enterprises such as Amazon, Siemens, Lenovo, Intel, and Tencent.Courtyard Shenzhen Bay also takes advantage of convenient traffic environment. Four subway lines are only a few minutes walk from the hotel. It is close to Gaoxin South Station of Metro Line Nine and Keyuan Station of Metro Line Two. It only takes a 20-minute drive from the hotel to Futian Station and a 30-minute drive from the hotel to Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, thus providing many conveniences for the regular customers of intelligent business travel.It only takes an eight-minute drive from the hotel to Shenzhen Bay Port. It is an ideal choice for satisfying the rapid customs clearance demands of cross-border tourists. In addition, the comprehensive large-scale shopping and entertainment centers, such as Mixc World, OCT theme park cluster, and Coast city, are all nearby to bring multiple choices of entertainment and leisure to tourists.Mike Fulkerson, vice president of brand promotion at Marriott International's Asia-Pacific Area, said: "We are very glad to add another member to the Courtyard by Marriott brand of hotels in Shenzhen. As the pioneer of the global hotel industry, the brand develops very rapidly. At present, it owns more than 1,000 hotels around the world. It also has rapid growth in the Asia-Pacific Area and Greater China Zone. We believe that Courtyard Shenzhen Bay will stick to the consistent service tenet of Courtyard hotel brand, and provide the accommodating experience of integrating both business and travel for guests.""Courtyard Shenzhen Bay is located at the hinterland of the Shenzhen Bay Super Headquarters Base in Nanshan district. With its excellent geographical position and cutting-edge facilities and devices, the hotel will be devoted to creating a unique travel experience for the globally pioneering travelers by showcasing its fashionable and enthusiastic design styles, and providing considerate and detailed individualized services to each guest," said Sophia Wong, general manager of Courtyard Shenzhen Bay.