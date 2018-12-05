Huangpu district has most hot pot restaurants

Huangpu district has an average of 11 hot pot restaurants per square kilometer, ranking most in Shanghai, Laodong Daily reported Tuesday.



Statistics show that the district boasts an average of 11.6 hot pot restaurants per square kilometer. The figure for Jing'an district, ranking second, is only 6.51. Statistics also revealed that hot pot restaurants can be seen in 88 percent of all residential areas within one kilometer of each other.



Moreover, the statistics analyze the relationship between commercial service facilities and housing prices. The results show that the distance between hot pot restaurants and a place to live have limited effect on the rise of rent.



Another report shows that people in 73.56 percent of all residential areas can find Lanzhou hand-pulled noodle restaurants within one kilometer of their homes, while Starbucks covers 63.88 percent of all residential areas. The average housing price in these residential areas are 53,500 yuan ($7,796) and 61,300 yuan ($8,933) per square meter respectively.

