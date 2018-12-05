Shanghai International Hobbycraft Expo kicks off

The 4th Shanghai International Hobbycraft Expo will be held at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center from Friday to Sunday. More than 300 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions, including the UK, Japan and France, will participate, Xinmin Evening News reported Wednesday.



Covering an area of 12,000 square meters, the exhibition will be divided into four sections, including modern design, cultural poverty alleviation, haipai Shanghai-style culture and research results.



Some products created by intangible cultural heritage inheritors and modern designers will also be displayed. During the three-day event, over 1,000 professional courses taught by hundreds of intangible cultural heritage inheritors and hobbycraft designers will be open to the public.

