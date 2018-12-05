Mother admits hiding ‘missing boy’ to test husband’s heart

A mother in East China's Zhejiang Province hid her 11-year-old son and reported him as missing to the police to test whether her husband still cares about her and their son, police said on Wednesday.



The mother was detained for allegedly spreading false information as the case made national headlines.



The boy "missing for five days" was hidden by his mother surnamed Chen Friday evening at about 6 pm. Chen met her son Huang Zhenghao after school and asked him to hide in a four-wheeled battery car. Chen gave Huang the key to the vehicle and some food, Leqing police in East China's Zhejiang Province reported on its Sina Weibo account.



Chen then reported her son as missing to the local police. Chen also issued an online notice about her "lost" son, with a reward of 500,000 yuan ($72,800).



While the public passed around the notice and the police investigated the case, Chen secretly transferred Huang to a nearby village until the boy was found Tuesday night.



Chen confessed to the police that she was testing whether her husband still cared about her and their son. Chen and her husband, who runs a business outside Leqing, had family disputes, the police said.



The public became angry after learning that Chen had fabricated the whole story, accusing her of wasting the time and energy of the police and jeopardizing social credibility. "Who would retweet such information next time after the woman 'cried wolf'?" Weibo user Donghaojun asked.



Shanghai-based lawyer Deng Xueping told The Beijing News that anyone who fabricates and deliberately spreads false information faces up to 7 years in jail.

Global Times



