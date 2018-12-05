PBC skips open market operations

The People's Bank of China (PBC), the central bank, on Wednesday skipped open market operations for the 29th trading day, the longest stretch since early 2016, citing sufficient liquidity in the banking system.



No reverse repo matured on Wednesday.



A reverse repo is a process by which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.



China has decided to maintain a prudent and neutral monetary policy in 2018.

