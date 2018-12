An employee at a Chinese online retailer prepares goods for the "Double 12" shopping festival at a warehouse in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province on Wednesday. "Double 12," which falls next Wednesday, is another shopping festival created by the Alibaba Group after the success of its annual Single's Day Double 11 shopping festival on November 11. In 2017, the transaction volume on Alibaba's e-commerce platform Taobao reached 168.2 billion yuan ($24.51 billion), a new high. Photo: VCG