Chinese Singaporeans celebrate ancestral nation's achievements, dismiss Western media misreading

○ Singapore's Chinese clan associations have been working on China-Singapore communication for decades



○ China has been actively building communications with overseas Chinese communities based on the needs of trade and culture exchange



○ Accusations from the West calling the work a threat are groundless, experts say

People enjoy an evening at Merlion Park, a Singapore landmark.Photo: VCG

In Singapore, every taxi driver likes to share stories of their Chinese ancestors.



"I'm from Fujian," a driver from the airport said. Jinmen, his hometown, is now under the administration of the Taiwan region.



"I went back several times to respect our family ancestors," he said proudly.



Another taxi driver, surnamed Hong, is from the Teochew area of South China's Guangdong Province. He warmly recommends several Cantonese morning tea restaurants that he loves to visit.



The driver's mother language is Cantonese, and he barely can speak Putonghua.



He said his grandparents moved to Teochew from Nanjing in Jiangsu Province, and his father escaped to Singapore during the Second World War. His uncle went to Malaysia and still lives there.



Another driver was listening to a Chinese-language radio show about Singapore's stock market. Also with ancestors from Guangdong Province, he said he visited Beijing and Shanghai last year, and was impressed by China's high speed bullet trains.



Chinese Singaporeans account for 76.2 percent of the country's population, according to the Singapore government's population report in 2015.



Chinese in Singapore are considered an ethnic group, apart from Indian and Malaysian groups.



The majority of them stem from immigrants of southern China's Fujian, Guangdong and Hainan provinces in the mid-19th century and the first half of 20th century.



Nowadays, there are also many new immigrants from China joining the society, adding more diversity.



Kaixin, who came to Singapore in December 2002 from East China's Shandong Province, now has Singaporian citizenship. Now Kaixin and his wife, also from Shandong, have two children, aged 2 and 6, after 10 years of living together in the country.



"They are proud to be born as Singaporeans," Kaixin, an engineer, told the Global Times. "They are often taught Singapore's patriotic songs in kindergarten."



In the past decades, the Singaporean Chinese communities have been actively communicating with the organizations and governments of China, serving as a bridge to China-Singapore communication and cooperation.



However, in recent years, some Western governments and media are criticizing such communications, worrying about China's growing influence.



"We Chinese Singaporeans are glad about China's development after the reform and opening-up. Also, Singapore could receive benefits from it," a head of Singapore's leading Chinese association said.



"As long as the cooperation is good for Singapore and China, we do not care what other people say," he told the Global Times.





Students from China and Singapore play ping-pong as more than 30 primary school students from Singapore visited a school in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province on May 31. Photo: VCG

New world, new life



A wooden ancient boat lies outside the Singapore Chinese Cultural Center, an 11-storey landmark at the city center.



In the boat was the whole history of Chinese Singaporeans. The exhibition, called "New World, New Life," opens on November 19.



Perng Peck Seng, secretary-general of the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA), said, "We want to pass on the values of our traditional culture to the younger generations through the documents and videos in the exhibition, so that they could trace the stories of early settlers as well as learn about the struggles and challenges of their forefathers," he told the Global Times.



"Why did our pioneers make up their minds to risk their lives and leave their hometowns and seek a life in Singapore? What was their life like? And how did they change from being a newcomer in Singapore to becoming citizens of their new home?" the billboard outside the exhibition stated.



At the entrance, visitors could turn the "wheel of fate" to decide their identities as laborers, scholars or Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) protestors, to simulate their forefathers' stories.



Within the boat, visitors will be offered a realistic glimpse of the perils the immigrants had to endure on their long voyage to Singapore more than 100 years ago. In the mocked-up cabin, a rocking platform will simulate the movement of the ship sailing through the rough seas, and you can hear the moans of the immigrants, who were packed like sardines in the cabins in very poor conditions.



Even though life in early Singapore was extremely difficult, many of the Chinese immigrants finally settled down and built their new homes here.



They also kept many traditions of China.



When Perng opened a door at the exhibition, a recitation of the Three-Character Classic, a traditional children's rhyme that teaches the principles of life, in the Hokkien dialect, could be heard.





The bridge



The SFCCA was formally inaugurated in 1986. It unifies Singapore's associations of different Chinese regions or different family names.



Since its inception, the federation has initiated many social and cultural activities within the Chinese community, all of which aim to promote Chinese virtues, traditions, and the Chinese language, according to the official website of the association.



As its influence expanded, the federation became a major organization in the Singapore Chinese community. The current patron on the SFCCA is Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong.



Currently the SFCCA consists of more than 200 associations members that seek to inherit and promote Chinese traditional culture, Perng said.



"Singapore is a cosmopolitan society. It is dubbed as the intersection point of the Western and Eastern cultures. From the 1980s, English became the first language here, so the younger generation received their education mainly in English, and adopted Western knowledge and values," Perng said. "That is why the federation has been working alongside with government policy to promote Chinese culture."



He said the goal is to have students make good use of their English education and be knowledgable of traditional Chinese culture.



Perng said nowadays many Singaporean parents would like their children to learn Chinese, so that they could have an advantage at work.



He noted that Singaporean Chinese are also preserving the dialects of their hometowns.



This maintains the beautiful values of hundreds of years.



The clan associations mainly work on business communication and cultural exchange, as well as organizing groups to travel to China.



"The clan associations have been keeping a good relationship with the Chinese Embassy in Singapore, in which they would support each other through participation in major activities and events," Perng said.



Perng has been proudly working on his project River HongBao for 32 years, a major carnival to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Singapore. The project has always won great support from China, which sent performance groups and street food chefs to participate in the project. Perng, as the program committee chairman of River HongBao, has visited most parts of China, including Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, since the 1980s.



He witnessed the reformation of China over the past decades. "People in China 20 years ago would not realize how much change they will see in their lives," Perng said. "Speaking about reform and opening-up, overseas Chinese are happy for the changes."



"Singapore also benefits from it, as China's opening-up promotes the economy of the whole Asia and even the world," he said.



Practical needs



China's communication with overseas Chinese communities sometimes raises concern.



Bilahari Kausikan, Singapore's former permanent secretary for foreign affairs, said, "The assertion of a Chinese identity due to the rise of China is a persistent threat that has to be managed carefully by Singapore," according to Yahoo News Singapore.



Ge Hongliang, director of the Guangxi University for Nationalities' College of ASEAN Studies, told the Global Times that in recent years China's work on communicating with Chinese communities in other countries has made achievements, but the cooperation and communication is based on practical needs related to culture and trade.



Ge noted that during such work, it should be made clear that these people are ethnic Chinese, but not China's citizens. If that is not clear, the work can easily be misread by some Western media or governments. But such blame is groundless.



Perng added, "Beyond collaboration between the governments of Singapore and China, the two countries have over the years developed long-standing and broad-ranging relations at different levels in various areas for constructive contributions to the world. In a similar vein, SFCCA, as one of the community organizations in Singapore, works closely with the Singapore government to ensure that our thrusts are aligned with the national interest, as well as that of the global community. It is thus important to forge win-win partnerships and ensure benefits for all."









