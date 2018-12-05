Young money

Exactly 200 students from China and abroad attended the fourth annual 2018 Youth Financial Talents competition Saturday. After several rounds of personal and group interviews about their leadership talents, critical thinking skills and communication abilities, 50 students were shortlisted for the final contest, to be held on December 8 at Shanghai Television Station.Jointly initiated by the Shanghai Financial Youth Association, Shanghai Financial Development Service Center, Shanghai Students Affairs Center and Shanghai Students' Federation, the competition was first launched in 2015 with the combined efforts of the local government, enterprises, universities and social groups as a platform to select and nurture young talented financial professionals in China.Under the guidance of the Shanghai Financial Services Office, Shanghai Municipal Education Commission and China Communist Youth League Shanghai Committee, the competition has been held for the past three consecutive years, attracting nearly 20,000 students annually from top Chinese and foreign universities who have an intention to work in the financial sector."Through this platform, which is open to financial talents from across the world, we hope to build an information exchange among students, enterprises and universities, helping local students find jobs and serve the needs of local companies," said Chen Hu, vice chairman of Shanghai Financial Youth Association, adding that in the past, local students and enterprises did not have this sort of effective communication platform."We are helping to bridge students and enterprises in advance, by letting students know what practical skills are needed in these enterprises and saving companies the extra effort of having to train new recruits," said Chen. According to Chen, the ultimate goal is to build the platform into a systematic guideline to select and nurture young financial talents and answer the question of what kind of youth are needed in this era.This year, the event grew in popularity, attracting 17,358 students. Over 8,500 students from 51 universities in China, Germany, the UK and Australia took an online preliminary test that examines their financial and professional knowledge.Exactly 200 students were selected for the semi-finals, where they were tested on their communication skills, leadership potential, logical thinking, teamwork abilities and other capabilities via face-to-face interviews with top financial professionals.In the end, 50 students qualified for the finals, which focuses on specific financial cases in order to comprehensively assess each participant's organizational skills, learning abilities, knowledge reserves, logical speculation and other comprehensive qualities required in the financial industry.Students who qualify for the finals will have an opportunity to pair up with experts and judges for one-on-one training and consultations, and possible some job opportunities."The students performed very well. I feel that their manners and etiquette and insights into current affairs were very impressive," said Tang Xiaoling, one of the judge of the competition and vice president of Jianzhi Education Group, which also supported the competition."Through the face-to-face interviews, I can feel their solid understanding of finance and their readiness to be engaged in China's fast-developing economy," Tang added.Youth Financial Talents as a brand has been enjoying a growing presence on campuses both at home and abroad by holding lectures, talks and online training courses given by financial professionals.In order to further deepen the brand image of the Youth Financial Talents on Chinese and foreign campuses and facilitate communications and exchanges between enterprises and college students, Youth Financial Talents launched a series of financial lectures on campuses to help students pave their way toward career development.This year, a series of financial lectures have been held in cooperation with several local universities including Tongji University, Shanghai Normal University and Shanghai Lixin University of Accounting and Finance, involving nearly 1,000 outstanding students who have a specific goal to step into the financial industry.According to Tang, such courses will go online in the near future, covering an even wider range of students both in local colleges and universities."As a group dedicated to providing digital learning resources, we will upload our financial courses online, which is expected to reach an additional 500 colleges and universities, so that more students can have access to our high-quality teaching resources," said Tang.

Judges in a group interview at 2018 Youth Financial Talents competition Photo: Courtesy of the Youth Financial Talents

Chen Hu, vice chairman of Shanghai Financial Youth Association Photo: Courtesy of the Youth Financial Talents







Group photo of the 2017 Youth Financial Talents competition Photo: Courtesy of the Youth Financial Talents

SidebarAccording to the organizer, test questions for the semi-finals of the 2018 Youth Financial Talents are themed on financial services for scientific and technology innovation, which closely matches the nation's call for mass entrepreneurship and innovation following China's new round of equity investment.With the continuous upgrading of China's industrial transformation and the arrival of the internet era, the demand for financial services dedicated to technology and innovation has also grown.As a pioneer in the exploration of this new form of business, Shanghai Huarui Bank has designed several financial products to provide services for start-ups devoted to scientific and technological innovation and has contributed its experience, insights and thoughts into the design of test questions for the semi-finals for Youth Financial Talents.