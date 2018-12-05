China to air eight-episode documentary on reform and opening-up

An eight-episode political documentary The Only Path (Bi You Zhi Lu) will air December 11, commemorating China's 40th anniversary of reform and opening-up.



Jointly produced by the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and eight other departments, the documentary shows the great journey China has been through over its 40 years of reform and opening-up.



The documentary will be aired during prime time, on the State broadcaster China Central Television.



The main idea is that reform and opening up is the only path to the goal of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics. The documentary takes a panoramic retrospective on the course of 40 years.



The documentary also stresses that reform and opening-up is the key to the destiny of the contemporary China, as well as a critical move to attain the "two century goals" and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.



The documentary illustrates the country's history of struggle with heartwarming stories, and highlights that socialism with Chinese characteristics is achieved through the Party's long-term hard-work, and is a result of the people's arduous efforts led by the Party.



An exhibition called "Grand Reform" is also on display in the National Museum of China, saluting the nation's reform and opening-up policy.

