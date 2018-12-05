Man regularly uses girlfriend’s makeup, starts growing breasts

A university student in Zhejiang Province who had a habit of using his girlfriend's cosmetics sought treatment after realizing his breasts were growing larger.



Doctors at Hangzhou Run Run Shaw Hospital diagnosed Zhang with gynecomastia, or a swelling of the male breast tissue.



Zhang, a senior at a local university, said he felt a chronic pain over the past six months in his breasts, only to slowly discover he had grown man boobs.



During their examination, doctors learned Zhang had been regularly using one of his girlfriend's cosmetics.



As gynecomastia can be stimulated by hormone imbalance, doctors suspected that a certain chemical in the cosmetics he was using was to blame.



They advised him to lay off the makeup for a while.



Zhang has since reported that his breast tissue has returned to normal.



