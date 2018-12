Didi Chuxing restructuring

Chinese online ride hailing company Didi Chuxing announced on Wednesday a restructuring plan to consolidate the company's assets in various areas, including online ride-hailing services and car asset management, according to financial news website wallstreetcn.com.



In a move to ease pressure on the company from rising number of safety cases, Didi Chuxing also set up safety management platform, the report said.