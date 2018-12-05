SoftBank’s Vision Fund to set up office in Shanghai

The SoftBank-led Vision Fund is hiring a team to be based in China as the $100 billion investment giant expands in one of the world's most vibrant technology markets, two people with direct knowledge of the move told Reuters.



The Vision Fund plans to open its first China office in Shanghai next year, followed by Beijing and Hong Kong. In total, it hopes to hire about 20 staff, said the people, who declined to be identified as the information was confidential.



The Vision Fund raised more than $93 billion at its first close last May with investors including the sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, Apple and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (Foxconn).



In a statement at the time, SoftBank said the fund was targeting a total of $100 billion within six months.



Earlier this year, the fund hired Eric Chen, who last worked as a Hong Kong-based managing director at private equity firm Silver Lake before setting up his own venture, to head its upcoming China team, the people added.



A SoftBank spokesman declined to comment.





