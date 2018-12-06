Fugitive suspected of taking bribes surrenders in China

Fugitive suspect Zheng Dongqiang on Wednesday returned to China and surrendered to the authorities, according to a statement released by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.



Zheng, 65, was the former deputy secretary of the Party committee and deputy head of the public security bureau of Xiamen, Southeast China's Fujian Province. Suspected of taking bribes, he fled the country in January 2016.



Zheng is the fourth fugitive to return to China and turn himself in after the office in charge of fugitive repatriation and asset recovery under China's central anti-corruption coordination group publicized clues related to the crimes of 50 criminal suspects.



The office reiterated in the statement that it will continue to take stronger action to repatriate fugitives and recover assets, telling corrupt fugitives to completely cast away their illusions and turn themselves in as soon as possible for leniency.





