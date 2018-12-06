Pakistan to launch comprehensive campaign to control alarming population growth

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said here on Wednesday that his government will launch a comprehensive campaign to control the alarming growth of population in the country.



Addressing a symposium on alarming population growth in Pakistan, the prime minister said the abnormal population growth rate has caused several serious problems in the country by affecting the natural environment, reducing the agricultural land area and risking the food security.



The prime minister announced to take special measures to check the population growth, including ensuring the delivery of contraceptives, launching an awareness campaign by introducing family planning subject in the curriculum, involving the services of religious scholars, teachers and media.



Khan told the audience that the government has already formed task forces to form a strategy to control the population.



The one-day event was also attended by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, chief ministers of all the provinces, ministers, parliamentarians, foreign diplomats, scholars and media persons.



The chief justice urged all sectors of the society to be united on the issue, saying "with the rise of the population, Pakistan's resources have shrunk, which has been badly affecting the country's growth and people's lives."



"The government is not able to meet the educational and other needs of the people due to the abnormal rise in population," said the chief justice, adding "It's a menace and it would have to be controlled otherwise 30 years later the country's population will increase from the current 207 million to 450 million."

