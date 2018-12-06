Philippine military neutralizes over 1,700 terrorists in southern Philippines

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Wednesday that it has either killed, arrested or surrendered a total 1,740 terrorists operating in the southern Philippines since January this year.



Moreover, the AFP said it recovered a total of 5,172 firearms from the terrorists, including 2,952 high-powered firearms and 145 improvised explosive devices (IEDs).



In a report, the AFP said a total of 284 terrorists belonging to the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) have been neutralized during the first 11 months of 2018. A total of 72 ASG fighters have been killed, 180 surrendered and 32 arrested, the report added.



A total of 11 ASG camps have also been seized during the period, the report said.



The military said a total of 141 members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and 145 terrorists from Maute have also been neutralized during the 11-month period.



Moreover, the military said a total of 1,170 other members of Mindanao-based local terrorist groups have also either been killed, arrested or surrendered in the first 11 months this year.



ASG Group, BIFF Group and Maute Group are the three major local terrorist groups in the southern Philippines, which often carry out kidnappings, bombings and beheadings.



Local terrorists belonging to the Maute Group and ASG Group attacked Marawi City in the southern Philippines on May 23, 2017.



The Philippine government took five months to regain control of the city. More than 1,200 people were killed in the battle to retake the city that fell into ruins.

