Moscow lauds Russia-China relations

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday praised the bilateral relations between Moscow and Beijing.
"Our relations are intrinsically valuable and they do not depend on the world situation or the situation in other regions," the ministry's spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.
"Because we are neighbors and connected by a common border, a common geography, a common history and the interests of the peoples of our countries," she said.
Zakharova noted that the two leaders regularly exchanged visits, attended various events in Russia and China, and made phone calls to each other.
In an unstable world it is very important to maintain close dialogue between countries that are responsible global players, she said.
Zakharova also stressed the importance of a meeting of Russian, Chinese and Indian leaders on the sidelines of the G20
summit in Argentina on Nov. 30.
"This is a lively format, which deals not only with political statements, but also with real applied diplomacy and responds to the international agenda, while solving the problems of the three participating countries directly," she said.