Chinese envoy highlights role of development in sustaining peace

China's UN envoy on Wednesday emphasized the need to promote sustainable peace through sustainable development, particularly with regard to post-conflict construction.



At a Security Council debate on peacebuilding and sustaining peace, Ma Zhaoxu, the Chinese permanent representative to the UN, said equal emphasis should be given to development and security, explaining "poverty and underdevelopment are the major source of conflict."



"The international community should comprehensively advance the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, strengthen global partnership for development, and honor aid commitments so as to promote sustainable peace through sustainable development," he said, referring to a 2015 UN plan to accomplish 17 sustainable development goals by 2030.



In addition, he stressed that the international community should help the countries facing post-conflict reconstruction craft a development path tailored to their national specifics and that the process should be led and owned by the countries concerned.



On UN's role in post-conflict construction, Ma said the UN field offices should uphold their respective mandates, adding "those in the development area should focus on fulfilling their development mandate and attach importance to strengthening cooperation with regional and subregional organizations."



The Chinese envoy said that the poor are usually among the most affected and most vulnerable in the context of conflict, and that accelerating poverty alleviation and achieving development are urgently needed for consolidating post-conflict peace dividend.



In terms of the role of China as the most populous developing country in promoting the cause, Ma said the Chinese government is deeply aware of the importance of development to the wellbeing of people, and thus abides by its commitment to sharing development opportunities and results with other countries.



"Alongside other countries, including African countries, China stands ready to contribute to achieving lasting peace and common prosperity in post-conflict countries," Ma pledged.

