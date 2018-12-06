Turkish prosecutor issues arrest warrants for 2 Saudis over Khashoggi's murder

Istanbul's chief prosecutor on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for two Saudi Arabian citizens over the killing of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a local newspaper reported.



The Hurriyet daily identified the suspects as former deputy head of Saudi intelligence General Ahmed Asiri and Saud al-Qahtani, a former aide to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.



The chief prosecutor said in a statement that there is a "strong suspicion that Asiri and al-Qahtani were among planners of Khashoggi's killing," the daily said.



According to the Istanbul prosecutor, Khashoggi was strangled to death after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 and his body was then dismembered and destroyed.



The Saudi public prosecutor has demanded "death penalty" against five of the suspects implicated in the murder of Khashoggi.





