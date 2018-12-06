Scenery of cypress trees at Chishan Lake National Wetland Park in China's Anhui

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2018 shows pond cypress trees at Chishan Lake National Wetland Park in the Lai'an County, east China's Anhui Province. The cypress trees not only curb water and soil erosion, but also attract various kinds of birds.(Xinhua/Cao Li)

Photo taken on Dec. 5, 2018 shows swans at the Chishan Lake National Wetland Park in the Lai'an County, east China's Anhui Province. The cypress trees not only curb water and soil erosion, but also attract various kinds of birds. (Xinhua/Cao Li)