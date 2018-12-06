Pakistan looking forward to trilateral talks with Afghanistan, China: foreign minister

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Wednesday that Pakistan is always keen to have China to be a part of efforts for the Afghan peace process, and he is glad that China is playing a more active role for Afghan development and reconstruction.



Addressing to Afghan refugee students living in Pakistan in a donation ceremony here, Qureshi said that he is looking forward to visit Kabul this month to meet his Chinese and Afghan counterparts for trilateral talks. "Hopefully this trilateral talks that we will have in Kabul very soon would be moving on the direction that we envisaged."



Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said that the Chinese government and people will do more to facilitate the Afghan peace process and reconciliation.



"And definitely (it) is our duty and responsibility for the regional countries to work together for the stability and prosperity in the region."



He said that China, Afghanistan and Pakistan initiated trilateral efforts of cooperation for the peace and stability in the region last year, and a lot of contributions and efforts had been made since then.



"In 10 days, three foreign ministers will meet in Kabul to have second round of discussions on how we will move forward with our co-efforts for the peace and stability of Afghanistan as well as this neighborhood," said Yao.

