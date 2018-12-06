French presidency announces cancellation of planned fuel tax rise: report

The French presidency announced on Wednesday evening the "cancellation" of the planned fuel tax rise, French press reported.
The presidency said that President Emmanuel Macron
and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe have jointly agreed that the planned fuel tax rise in the 2019 Finance Bill should be abolished, French television channel BFMTV reported.
The citizen and parliamentary debate of the weeks and months to come will have to find the solutions and the finances which will answer the stakes of the ecological transition; solutions which will have to preserve the purchasing power of our fellow citizens, BFMTV quoted the presidency as saying.