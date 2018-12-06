UN chief calls for holistic, inclusive approach to peacebuilding

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday asked for a holistic and inclusive approach to peacebuilding as well as adequate funding.



A holistic approach requires that potential triggers of instability such as inequality, climate change, competition for resources, corruption and cross-border crime are addressed. It also requires real awareness that investing in basic services, sustainable development and social cohesion means investing in peace, he told a Security Council debate on post-conflict reconstruction and peace, security and stability.



"Peace cannot be sustainable without development, and lasting peace is essential for the preservation of development gains," he said.



Such an approach also requires a better adaptation of the UN presence in countries that, in the aftermath of violent conflict, seek to achieve lasting peace, he said.



Guterres stressed the need for an inclusive approach. "It is essential that peace and development activities are owned and led by national and local actors."



To that end, there is a need to mobilize citizens and the private sector and involve groups that are too often marginalized and excluded, such as women and girls, the elderly, young people, people with disabilities and members of minority groups.



Women's participation, in particular, is a sure way to improve the effectiveness and sustainability of peacebuilding. Their contribution is indeed crucial to economic recovery, political legitimacy and social cohesion, he said.



The UN chief asked for "adequate and predictable resources" for peacebuilding and development during the conflict cycle. "We must support member states in strengthening domestic resource mobilization, and in attracting external investments."



The UN Peacebuilding Fund needs and deserves greater support. As a catalytic, fast and flexible vehicle, the fund fosters local participation and, crucially, provides support in remote areas that are often overlooked, he said.



He appealed for African-led peace operations acting under the Security Council's authority to receive predictable, sustainable and flexible finance, including through UN-assessed contributions where appropriate.



Guterres emphasized the need to build more partnerships.



"I am committed to further strengthening ties with regional and sub-regional organizations, and with international financial institutions to safeguard development gains, strengthen resilience and build local capacities to prevent and respond to conflicts."



Partnerships are particularly important in transition settings, once the mission departs and international attention and resources typically start to decline, he noted.

