Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition held in Riyadh

A falcon is seen at the Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 5, 2018. The first Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition is held here from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, with the participation of more than 250 exhibitors from the kingdom and abroad. (Xinhua/Tu Yifan)

