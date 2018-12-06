Moderate quake strikes Lombok, Indonesia

A shallow under-land quake measuring 5.7-magnitude jolted Lombok of West Nusa Tenggara province of central Indonesia early on Thursday, the meteorology and geophysics agency said here.



The quake struck at 08:02 a.m. local time, with the epicenter located 23 km northwest of Mataram, the provincial capital, and 10 km under-earth, Muhammad Fadil, an official of the agency, told Xinhua via telephone.



Indonesia is prone to quakes as it lies on a vulnerable quake-affected zone called the Pacific Ring of Fire.

