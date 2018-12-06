Huawei denies any wrongdoing by company CFO

Chinese tech giant Huawei on Thursday denied any wrongdoing by its corporate CFO Meng Wanzhou after she was provisionally detained by the Canadian Authorities.



Huawei said the company has been provided very little information regarding the charges and is not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms. Meng.



Huawei said in a statement that the company complies with all applicable laws and regulations where it operates, including applicable export control and sanction laws and regulations of the UN, United States and EU.



"The company believes the Canadian and US legal systems will ultimately reach a just conclusion," said the statement.



Meng was provisionally detained by the Canadian Authorities on behalf of the United States of America, when she was transferring flights in Canada, according to the statement.

