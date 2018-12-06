Ride-hailing giant Didi announces restructuring

China's ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing released on Wednesday an organizational restructuring plan to enhance safety and efficiency, amid public's mounting concerns over its hitchhiking services.



The firm said in a post on its official Wechat account that a chief safety officer and a chief security officer had been appointed to ensure the safety for both drivers and passengers.



The company also set up a new, enlarged unit to ensure immediate emergency responses on its platform, and seeks closer coordination with local public security bureau, China Daily reported Thursday.



In addition, the company's lower-price and premium ride-hailing services will be integrated into a business group with more efforts in increasing the trainings for drivers and setting up a driver evaluation system.



The reshuffle also includes a merger of Didi's Xiaoju Automobile Solutions with its Asset Management Center as measures to intensify the one-stop vehicle operations and car-owner services of the firm.



In addition to the running businesses related to automotive aftermarket such as leasing, refueling and recharging, the merge will prompt the firm to seek new retail business models.



"The new plan will strengthen our safety and efficiency performance in the interests of Didi as well as the broader market," the company was quoted as saying by Thursday's China Daily.



The restructuring also comes amid rising competition as a number of car makers announced to enter the market. BMW planed to release 200 automobiles for its ride-hailing service in Chengdu, capital city of southwestern China's Sichuan Province this month.

