China's Xiaomi takes lead in showcasing first 5G model

Xiaomi leads in showcasing first 5G model

Xiaomi showcased the first fifth-generation (5G) version of its flagship smartphone - Mi MIX 3 - on Thursday, becoming the first domestic vendor to do so.



The phone made its debut at the China Mobile Global Partner Conference in Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong Province. The 5G version of Mi MIX 3, which sports Qualcomm's latest chipset platform, Snapdragon 855 and X50 5G modem, has a maximum download speed of up to 2Gbps.



US-based technology company Qualcomm unveiled its Snapdragon 855 chip on Tuesday. The chipset will enable the commercial use of 5G next year.



Xiaomi also demonstrated web surfing and live video-streaming using the 5G network, providing a vivid experience of the future benefits of 5G, according to a press release.



According to Xiaomi's plan, it will participate in the first wave of 5G pre-commercial field tests by China Mobile in the first quarter of 2019 and launch commercial smartphones supporting China Mobile's 5G network in the third quarter of 2019.



Chinese mobile carriers - China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom - were approved on Thursday to use mid- and low- frequency spectrum resources of 5G nationwide.



The move will accelerate the pace of the country's 5G construction and popularization, according to a report by the Economic Daily on Thursday.



At October's Mi MIX 3 launch event, Lei Jun, chairman and CEO of Xiaomi, said the company will initially launch the 5G version of Mi MIX 3 in Europe in the first quarter of next year.





