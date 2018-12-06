Reform exhibit receives over 1 million visits

An exhibition to commemorate the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up has received more than 1 million visits as of Thursday, according to the organizers.



The exhibition, which opened at the National Museum in Beijing on November 13, uses historical photos, texts, videos and interactive activities to show China's achievements of the last 40 years.



A digital version of the exhibition has also been launched. The online pavilion uses multimedia and interactive technologies to showcase 154 panoramas, 2,163 display boards and 218 videos.





