LA Auto Show

By Emily Ren Source:Global Times Published: 2018/12/6 23:03:43

The Los Angeles Auto Show, one of the world's largest auto shows, kicks off in LA Convention Center. Electric cars are making a bigger impression than ever before. Photo: Emily Ren

The Los Angeles Auto Show, one of the world's largest auto shows, kicks off in LA Convention Center. Electric cars are making a bigger impression than ever before. Photo: Emily Ren

The Los Angeles Auto Show, one of the world's largest auto shows, kicks off in LA Convention Center. Electric cars are making a bigger impression than ever before. Photo: Emily Ren





 

 

Posted in: MORE NEWS
blog comments powered by Disqus