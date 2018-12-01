On-demand streaming changing our habits

Ask anyone these days what they watched on television last night and most people, particularly millennials (22-37 years of age), will tell you they did not watch anything because they were ensconced in some other content they had downloaded to their favorite electronic device.



You see, nowadays on-demand streaming is all the rage.



Companies like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and YouTube have led the way when it comes to streaming content and all have been making very healthy profits in the process.



In the early days, they used to repackage shows from the major TV networks and stream them on their own platforms, but today it is a very different story.



They are making enough money from their monthly subscriptions that they can afford to create their own original content. "House of Cards," "Orange Is the New Black" and "Ozark" are shining examples of gold standard web television ­series created exclusively for Netflix.



The leading web-based businesses do not just do their own TV shows either - they have also branched out into movie production.



And did I mention that all of the content on these online streaming platforms is commercial free? So, it is really no surprise that this abundance of choice has become such a popular thing among consumers.



To get an idea of just what kind of effect on-­demand streaming is having on viewership ­habits, it is interesting to note that in the month of October alone, around 1 million American households canceled their subscriptions to cable TV.



The trend is known as cord-cutting and refers to the cancelation of multi-channel cable and other pay TV subscription services by television viewers.



According to Forbes magazine, cord-cutting is up to 30 percent in 2018 and satellite providers are expected to see the biggest drop in subscribers.



MarketWatch reports that more than 5 million American consumers are expected to cut the cord in 2018, which will translate to a revenue loss of $5.5 billion to the pay TV industry.



Another report by business analysis firm eMarketer suggests that the number of people watching pay TV in the US is down by almost 4 percent this year compared with 2017.



One of the attractions of streaming platforms is that they enable viewers to watch their favorite series or movies in one hit, something they ­cannot do on normal television.



On the flip side, however, where streaming can come unstuck is through buffering and outages. Most consumers will get irritated very quickly if one or the other happens while they are watching their favorite show or sporting event.



So, perhaps until the internet can deliver everything consumers want without interruption, television as we know it will be around for a while yet.



By the same token though, factoring in all the other analytical data, the cord-cutting trend is not likely to go away any time soon either.