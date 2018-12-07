China-US dialogue on rule of law and human rights concludes in Beijing

The eighth China-US Dialogue on Rule of Law and Human Rights concluded in Beijing Wednesday.



Jiang Jianguo, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addressed the opening session of the three-day event.



Jiang expressed the hope that the dialogue between China and the United States in the field of human rights could comply with the trend and look at the big picture, respect differences and communicate equally, deepen cooperation and enhance mutual trust, in order to play a unique role in promoting the cause of human rights of the two countries and the healthy development of China-US relations.



Huang Mengfu, chairman of China Foundation for Human Rights Development, said the dialogue, initiated in 2009, had become an important platform for non-governmental organizations of both countries to conduct exchanges on human rights, effectively enhancing mutual understanding.



"It reflects the good wishes of both sides to contribute to China-US relations through people-to-people communication and exchanges," Huang added.



Next year will mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, said Stephen A. Orlins, president of the National Committee on US-China Relations.



Orlins said he hoped the dialogue would have a positive influence on relations between the two countries and called for confidence in the future of US-China relations.



Over 50 experts and scholars from China and the United States attended the event. The American representatives visited the Supreme People's Court and Beijing Internet Court on Wednesday.

