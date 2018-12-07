One dead, 44 injured in bus accident in southwest Poland

One person died and 44 others were injured in a bus accident near Sucha Gorna in Lower Silesia Province, southwestern Poland, local media reported on Thursday.



According to Polish news website RMF24, the accident occurred around 9pm on Thursday when a bus drove off road and fell over on the entryway to S3 Road near Sucha Gorna.



"Forty-four people have been injured in the accident involving a bus in Lower Silesia," local police said in a statement.



Rescue workers told local media that 14 people have been gravely injured while 30 had sustained minor injuries.



Over 20 fire fighters have rushed to the site with heavy equipment from nearby cities. S3 Road has been closed until further notice, said the report.

