China backs UN's cooperation with regional organizations in conflict prevention and resolution: envoy

A Chinese envoy said Thursday that his country will continue to support the cooperation between the United Nations and the African Union (AU) and other regional and subregional organizations in conflict prevention and resolution.



At the same time, China is willing to work with the rest of the international community in helping boost the United Nations' cooperation with regional and subregional organizations, said Ma Zhaoxu, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.



At an open debate of the Security Council on cooperation between the United Nations and regional and subregional organizations, Ma asked to leverage the unique role of regional and subregional organizations as well as regional countries in tackling topical issues concerning a given region.



"Regional and subregional organizations and regional countries have the benefit of more intimate knowledge of the history, culture and realities of their own region. They are uniquely positioned to address regional topical issues and their role is irreplaceable."



The international community is advised to fully respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the countries concerned, support the role of regional and subregional organizations and regional countries in leading the mediation efforts, he said.



The Chinese ambassador also asked to leverage UN advantages in lending more support to regional and subregional organizations.



The United Nations should make better use of its mechanisms, resources and capabilities to assist regional and subregional organizations in training, institutional development, logistics and funding, said Ma.



China supports strengthened cooperation between the United Nations and the AU and subregional organizations in Africa, he said.



China unequivocally supports the use of UN peacekeeping funds to provide stable, predictable and sustainable financing for AU's peacekeeping operations and supports the adoption of a resolution by the Security Council to that end, he said.



The Chinese ambassador expressed the hope that the Security Council could reach consensus promptly.



Ma stressed the need to strengthen multilateralism and to stick to mutually beneficial cooperation and common development.



All parties should encourage regional countries to seek win-win results in cooperation by taking into account the interests of other parties, said Ma.



He asked countries to uphold the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security and to encourage all efforts to find solutions through dialogue, good offices, mediation and other peaceful means, and enhance mutual understanding and mutual trust.

