Farmers busy with farm work in greenhouse across China

A farmer picks tomatoes in a greenhouse in Tancheng County of Linyi city, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunlei)

A farmer ploughs the field in a greenhouse in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

Farmers cover the tomato seedlings with plastic film in a greenhouse in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

Farmers pick mushrooms in a greenhouse in Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)

A farmer arranges grapes in a greenhouse in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

A farmer picks tomatoes in a greenhouse in Tancheng County of Linyi city, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunlei)

A farmer arranges grapes in a greenhouse in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

Farmers work in a greenhouse in Chiping County of Liaocheng, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Yuguo)

A farmer arranges cucumbers in a greenhouse in Tancheng County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunlei)

Farmers arrange tomato seedlings in a greenhouse in Chaohu, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Ma Fengcheng)

A farmer checks the condition of dragon fruits in a greenhouse in Minqin County of Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Jiang Aiping)

Farmers mow Chinese chives in a greenhouse in Minqin County of Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Jiang Aiping)

Farmers stretch plastic mats on a greenhouse in Yiyuan County of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Dongshan)

A farmer arranges strawberries in a greenhouse in Yiyuan County of Zibo City in east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Dongshan)