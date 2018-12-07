China Int'l Garden Expo held in Nanning

Photo taken on Dec. 6, 2018 shows a view of the 12th China International Garden Expo held in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The expo opened in Nanning on Thursday. The event, which will last for six months, has attracted 44 Chinese cities as well as 19 cities from members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and countries along the Belt and Road routes to take part, according to the expo's organizing committee. The expo aims to become a comprehensive international platform for showcasing urban construction and new concepts, technology and products related to city development, said Wang Menghui, minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Photo taken on Dec. 6, 2018 shows swans at the park where the 12th China International Garden Expo is held in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The expo opened in Nanning on Thursday. The event, which will last for six months, has attracted 44 Chinese cities as well as 19 cities from members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and countries along the Belt and Road routes to take part, according to the expo's organizing committee. The expo aims to become a comprehensive international platform for showcasing urban construction and new concepts, technology and products related to city development, said Wang Menghui, minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Photo taken on Dec. 6, 2018 shows a performance at the 12th China International Garden Expo held in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The expo opened in Nanning on Thursday. The event, which will last for six months, has attracted 44 Chinese cities as well as 19 cities from members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and countries along the Belt and Road routes to take part, according to the expo's organizing committee. The expo aims to become a comprehensive international platform for showcasing urban construction and new concepts, technology and products related to city development, said Wang Menghui, minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Photo taken on Dec. 6, 2018 shows a view of the 12th China International Garden Expo held in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The expo opened in Nanning on Thursday. The event, which will last for six months, has attracted 44 Chinese cities as well as 19 cities from members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and countries along the Belt and Road routes to take part, according to the expo's organizing committee. The expo aims to become a comprehensive international platform for showcasing urban construction and new concepts, technology and products related to city development, said Wang Menghui, minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 6, 2018 shows the 12th China International Garden Expo held in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The expo opened in Nanning on Thursday. The event, which will last for six months, has attracted 44 Chinese cities as well as 19 cities from members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and countries along the Belt and Road routes to take part, according to the expo's organizing committee. The expo aims to become a comprehensive international platform for showcasing urban construction and new concepts, technology and products related to city development, said Wang Menghui, minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Photo taken on Dec. 6, 2018 shows a view of the 12th China International Garden Expo held in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The expo opened in Nanning on Thursday. The event, which will last for six months, has attracted 44 Chinese cities as well as 19 cities from members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and countries along the Belt and Road routes to take part, according to the expo's organizing committee. The expo aims to become a comprehensive international platform for showcasing urban construction and new concepts, technology and products related to city development, said Wang Menghui, minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 6, 2018 shows the 12th China International Garden Expo held in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The expo opened in Nanning on Thursday. The event, which will last for six months, has attracted 44 Chinese cities as well as 19 cities from members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and countries along the Belt and Road routes to take part, according to the expo's organizing committee. The expo aims to become a comprehensive international platform for showcasing urban construction and new concepts, technology and products related to city development, said Wang Menghui, minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Photo taken on Dec. 6, 2018 shows the China-ASEAN friendship pavilion at the 12th China International Garden Expo held in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The expo opened in Nanning on Thursday. The event, which will last for six months, has attracted 44 Chinese cities as well as 19 cities from members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and countries along the Belt and Road routes to take part, according to the expo's organizing committee. The expo aims to become a comprehensive international platform for showcasing urban construction and new concepts, technology and products related to city development, said Wang Menghui, minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)