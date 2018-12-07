Trump to pick State Department spokesperson as next UN envoy - report

US President Donald Trump will pick State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert as the next US ambassador to the United Nations (UN), US media reported on Thursday, citing sources.



Nauert, a former Fox news anchor, will succeed departing Nikki Haley who announced in October her intention to leave the post, according to a Bloomberg report.



Trump, who has accepted Haley's resignation, will formally announce his pick for the next US envoy to the UN on Friday, Fox News reported, citing multiple sources.



Nauert, 48, assumed her current post in April 2017. She was reportedly a "leading contender" for the envoy post after Dina Powell, a former senior White House official, announced her withdrawal from the competition.



Greenlighting Nauert, an Illinois native, to represent the United States at the international arena will be seen as an unorthodox choice by Trump, as the veteran news host had little political or foreign policy-making experience before joining the State Department.



If nominated, Nauert will probably face a tough Senate confirmation hearing during which Democratic senators will grill her on her qualification for the post.



Nauert has reportedly gained the trust of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.



The US media have complained about the falling frequency of the State Department's press briefings under Nauert.



Haley's resignation announcement nearly two months ago came as a surprise as many high-level administration officials had been blindsided about the news. Haley said then she will remain in the post till the end of the year.

