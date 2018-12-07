Photo taken on Dec. 6, 2018 shows the sunrise in Baiyangdian of Anxin County, Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Photo taken on Dec. 6, 2018 shows the sunrise in Baiyangdian of Anxin County, Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Photo taken on Dec. 6, 2018 shows the sunrise in Baiyangdian of Anxin County, Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Photo taken on Dec. 6, 2018 shows the sunrise in Baiyangdian of Anxin County, Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)