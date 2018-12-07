In pics: China's Shenyang after snowfall

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/7 9:01:57

A shutterbug takes pictures of withered lotus after snowfall at the Zhao Mausoleum in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 6, 2018. A cold front brought snowfall to parts of Liaoning Province Thursday morning. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)


 

Citizens go for a walk after snowfall at the Zhao Mausoleum in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 6, 2018. A cold front brought snowfall to parts of Liaoning Province Thursday morning. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)


 

Citizens do morning exercises after snowfall at the Zhao Mausoleum in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 6, 2018. A cold front brought snowfall to parts of Liaoning Province Thursday morning. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)


 

Citizens do morning exercises after snowfall at the Zhao Mausoleum in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 6, 2018. A cold front brought snowfall to parts of Liaoning Province Thursday morning. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)


 

Posted in: CHINA
