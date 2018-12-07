Community factories in Yuping help with poverty alleviation in Guizhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/7 9:07:50

Workers assemble lighters at a community factory in Yuping Dong Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 6, 2018. Yuping encourages local enterprises to set up factories in communities of relocated impoverished residents to help with poverty alleviation. (Xinhua/Hu Panxue)


 

