Myanmar president calls for combating corruption with increased momentum

Myanmar President U Win Myint on Friday called on the Anti-Corruption Commission to combat corruption with increased momentum, stressing the need for the commission to take effective and clear-out action in accordance with law regardless of name, position and social strata.



U Win Myint made the call in his message on the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day and the 15th anniversary of the UN Anti-Corruption Convention.



In order to enable people to realize that corruption is a despicable erosion of moral character and to also realize and understand the evil effect of corruption, U Win Myint urged for stepping up efforts to educate and mobilize the people by conducting numerous workshops to make them realize that corruption is a dangerous disease which has taken deep roots in Myanmar society.



U Win Myint said the government is also taking necessary action to raise Myanmar's status in the World Bank index for good management in combating corruption.



Warning that corruption can harm the economic development, the living standard of the people, poverty reduction and the smooth flow of foreign investment, U Win Myint vowed to combat corruption with determination and zeal and with very strong political will.



Myanmar signed the UN Anti-Corruption Convention in 2005 to become a member and ratified it in 2012. The Anti-Corruption Act was promulgated in 2013 in accordance with which the Anti-Corruption Commission was established in 2014.



During the tenure of the incumbent government, the Act was amended to meet international standard with the aim of bringing forth a clean government with a system of good governance.

